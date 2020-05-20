Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, Wednesday listed medical personnel, ambulance service providers, journalists, fire-fighters, among others as those to be exempted and treated with courtesy by policemen enforcing the National curfew/interstate movement restriction orders of the federal government.

To this end, the IGP has directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and State Commissioners of Police to ensure that personnel deployed for the enforcement duties respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

in a statement signed by the force public relations officer Frank Mba, in Abuja, said the explanation has become necessary following what he described as “unending inquiries” on the status of essential workers in enforcing the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders.

The statement reads “Following unending inquiries on the status of essential workers in respect of the due enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government, it has become necessary to clear all ambiguity on the position of the Nigeria Police Force especially as it relates to persons on essential duties.

“The Force wishes to state that it is not oblivious of the sensitive, indispensable, patriotic and frontline role of the nation’s workforce that falls within the category of Essential Service Providers particularly as it relates to efforts to curtail and contain the COVID-19 pandemic. To this effect, all essential workers including medical personnel, ambulance service providers, journalists, fire-fighters, etc remain exempted from the movement restriction orders as well as the national curfew.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has directed Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and State Command Commissioners of Police to give maximum effect to these orders and extend due courtesies to essential service providers so affected and also ensure that personnel deployed for the enforcement duties respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

“Meanwhile, the IGP enjoins all workers who fall within these categories not to take undue advantage of their positions and privileges to advance other purposes not connected with the performance of their duties within the stated period”.