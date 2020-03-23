Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In a bid to curtail wide spread of Coronavirus in Kaduna State, the State governor, Nasir El-rufai has said that imposing Curfew in the State may be considered among extraordinary measures taken so far against the disease.

As part of the extraordinary measures, government has directed civil servants from Level 12 and below to remain at home for the next 30 days, effective from Tuesday, 24th March.

Also, only traders selling food and medicines are permitted to open their shops, effective from Tuesday, 24th March, while large markets should remain closed.

In a text of Statewide Broadcast on Monday on emergency measures taken to protect residents from Covid-19, governor El-rufai said even though no case of Covid-19 has been reported in Kaduna State, the government has a duty to work with, “all our leaders and residents of our state to jointly ensure that everything is done to reduce the chance of the disease taking root and spreading in the state”.

He said his government has decided to enforce restrictions on large gatherings, especially in churches and mosques.

He said security agencies have been directed to ensure compliance across the state as well as enforce compliance with the decision to close all schools, whether public or private, religious or secular, Islamiya or run by Christian missions.

He said, “The state government will not hesitate to impose a statewide curfew, should that become the only way to enforce compliance and make everyone understand the collective danger that we face. The emphasis on prevention is the only logical thing to do because our health system cannot cope with an outbreak of Covid-19. It is better to impose restrictions and save lives, than to be complacent and bury victims. Countries that have hesitated to impose extraordinary measures to contain coronavirus are now regretting. We have a chance to avoid such mistakes.

“Therefore, we reiterate the advise for people to stay at home and avoid moving around, unless it becomes necessary. Every trip should be postponed until this pandemic is curtailed. Only those who are alive can travel. Keep yourself and others safe by staying in one place. To this end, we have contacted the relevant federal authorities to stop the Abuja-Kaduna train service and thus limit the danger from contact on the train and influx from people who might have been exposed to infected persons. At a time of danger, non-essential travel is a dangerous luxury and there is no point pretending that we are in normal times.

“I want to urge all citizens who recently returned from travel overseas to please self-isolate for 14 days. Any symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing should be reported to the following numbers: 08025088304, 08032401473, 08035871662 and 08037808191;

“Further to this necessity to minimise movement, the Kaduna State Government is directing civil servants from Level 12 and below to remain at home for the next 30 days, effective from Tuesday, 24th March 2020. Workers providing essential services, especially in the health, security and emergency service sectors are exempt from this directive. We urge every other person to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Markets constitute a source of large gatherings. To manage this in the interim, only traders selling food and medicines are permitted to open their shops, effective from Tuesday, 24th March 2020. This directive will be vigorously enforced by the security agencies and the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company which will also ensure that all markets are fumigated.

“The Kaduna State Government is closely observing the implementation of these measures and the evolving global picture and will not hesitate to impose a lockdown of the entire state, if events dictate. This will be done with every effort to take care of the poor and vulnerable.

“My dear people of Kaduna State, let us face this danger with utmost faith in Almighty God who has gifted us with the knowledge to make rational decisions. Let each of us do our duty to prevent coronavirus from spreading among us. Failure to do so is to impose a death sentence on others. We can do better by acting in a responsible manner”.