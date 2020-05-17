Magnus Eze, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has said that the nationwide curfew imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, is sacrosanct.

He, therefore, declared that he would not sit and watch any resident of the state flout the presidential order.

Ugwuanyi restated this last Friday night, when he led the curfew compliance team to parts of Enugu metropolis, insisting that there was no better way to contain the spread of the virus than for people to abide by laid out rules in their state.

No fewer than 50 vehicles belonging to violators of the curfew were intercepted and impounded by the Governor’s team.

The governor, accompanied by his deputy, Mrs Cecilia Ezilo, personally interrogated and ordered the deflation of vehicle tyres of the curfew violators even as he sounded it clear to them that the curfew was in everybody’s interest.

He reminded the defaulters that: “This curfew is in the interest of everybody and I won’t allow you flout it.

“I will not ask police to arrest you or hand over your vehicle to them. I will only ask you to park and we will deflate your tyres; then you walk home. Tomorrow morning, you can look for a way of retrieving your vehicle. That’s all. But next time, I may not be this lenient”.

The enforcement team, which took off from the Enugu Government House at about 8:08p.m went through major roads: Bisalla road, old Enugu-Abakaliki road, Trans-Ekulu, Abakpa, Emene and Independence Layout, among others. Ugwuanyi has insisted that the curfew begins at 8:00p.m and ends at 6:00a.m daily.

The operation had last Tuesday night yielded result when the governor intercepted a trailer load of cattle with 15 men hidden on the floor of the vehicle along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway.

Ugwuanyi was shocked that the trailer said to be coming from Bauchi State had beaten all security checkpoints on the highways and made its way into the state capital around 9:30p.m with men bearing different sizes of bags.