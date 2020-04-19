The Developing-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8) has restated its commitment to ensuring that global health security and social protection goals are achieved in the wake of the coronavirus.

Secretary-General of D-8, Mr Dato’ Ku Jaafar Ku Shaari said this in his official address on Sunday while commiserating on the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

He said that the D-8 would continue to monitor the evolving situation and urged the member states and their citizens to support efforts aimed at preventing further spread and loss of lives.

According to him, the D-8 in concert with other global health and economic players will continue to work to mitigate the impact of the virus on member states.

Ku Shaari said: “In overcoming this crisis, we emphasise the importance of real-time information, improvement of prevention and mitigation strategies, as well as swift and flexible response to unfolding developments.

“The D-8 believes the COVID-19 pandemic provides a unique opportunity for longer-term investment in building stronger and more resilient healthcare, within the context of social protection systems.

“We are, therefore, committed to ensuring that global health security and social protection goals are met through greater support.

“This can be achieved through closer cooperation and enhanced coordination within the D-8 member states as exemplified by the Health and Social Protection Programme recently established for this purpose.”

He condoled with people across the world over the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which he described as an unprecedented global health crisis.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has so far spread to 167 countries with high costs to human life, saying that humanity was witnessing a public health and economic emergency globally.

“In times like this, countries with weak health systems are bound to face increased risk and vulnerability with disruption of economic activities.

“The D-8 stands in solidarity with the government and citizens of member states particularly Iran, which is worst affected,” he added.

He praised governments of the D-8 member states for their response and efforts in carrying out global control measures.

He expressed appreciation to people who worked hard to control, treat the disease, preserve the wellbeing of citizens, and remained convinced that the current challenges are transient.

He advised the D-8 member states to take timely steps to beef up health and civil protection systems, as well as minimise potential socio-economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The D-8 chief also urged the member states to remain united in the effort to overcome the global health crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the D-8 is an organisation for development co-operation binding Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey as a bloc. (NAN)