It has emerged that Daar Communications 7Plc founder, Chief Raymond Dokpesi and seven members of his family including his wife, have tested positive for the raging COVID-19.

This was contained in a release by the management of the organisation in Abuja.

The developmnet was coming barely four days after his son, Raymond Dokoesi (jnr) tested positive for the virus.

In the release titled “The COVID 19 Test in our Organization`s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, the managemnet of the outfit said: “Following the test that was carried out on our chairman- Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jnr on Thursday April 23, 2020 by the NCDC which eventually proved positive and his subsequent admission into the isolation centre on Friday April 24, 2020, we wish to state that in conformity with the Federal Government protocol on the COVID 19 administration and management, his entire household and those that had contacts with him were subsequently subjected to the test and with so much emotional pains, we hereby announce that the under listed have equally been confirmed positive:

1) High Chief Aleogho Dokpesi ( His Father/ Founder DAAR Communications PLC)

2) Our chairman’s wife

3) His 3 Children

4) some Relativesb – total of 8

“They are all presently on their way to the Federal Government isolation centre at Gwagwalada in Abuja.

“The Board, Management and the entire staff wish them their prayers and the grace of the good Lord for speedy recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic.”