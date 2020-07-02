As more Nigerians are being evacuated from abroad, the Dangote Group, through the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has offered helping hands to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to provide testing for the returnees, to help curb the spread of the virus in the country.

The Foundation has since May this year, assisted the PTF to conduct tests for over 500 Nigerian returnees to determine their status and ensure adequate isolation of the virus positive patients where necessary across the country.

Besides, ADF has also assisted the Group subsidiaries to donate relief materials comprising food and cash to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in their host communities in the country. The gesture is in addition to the over N2 billion and other materials earlier donated by Dangote through the Private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to complement federal government efforts.

Specifically, ADF has helped the subsidiaries of the pan-African conglomerate to provide food palliatives such as Rice, Spaghetti, Noodles and Bread to host communities in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos; Ibese, Ogun; Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun; Okpella, Edo; Obajana, Kogi; Benue; and Ankpa, Kogi Coal Mines’ communities. Zouera Youssoufou, the Chief Executive of the Foundation disclosed that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Foundation has on daily basis, been distributing bread to the vulnerable ones in the society, an indication of the company’s goal to reach and sustain connection with the people.