The Aliko Dangote Foundation’ in collaboration with 54gene has donated a mobile molecular laboratory for testing of coronavirus (COVID-19) to the Kano State Government.

Zouerra Yousufu, representative of the Foundation, made the disclosure at the presentation of centre and other equipment to the state government on Sunday in Kano.

Yousufu disclosed that the centre was designed with 400 daily sample capacity, adding that 10 ambulances and six other vehicles were also donated to the state to ease movement and enhance referral.

“The centre with 400 testing capacity, we are planning by next week to commence testing of about 1,000 samples, and every issues related to the laboratory, Dangote Foundation will handle it.

“The laboratory which was conceived by a Nigeria, is aimed at speeding up testing of the COVID-19 samples in the state.

“Looking at the population of Kano, more mobile laboratories are coming, and we assured you that the foundation will continue to support the fight against the pandemic in the stare and Nigeria in general,” she said.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje commended the gesture, saying that it came at right time the state is working to address some of the constraints affecting laboratory testing of the pandemic in the state.

Ganduje said that the state has existing centres established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) ànd Bayero University Kano, adding that with the coming on board of the mobile centre donated by Dangote Foundation, the state would boost its testing capacity.

“With these centres, our work in fighting the pandemic will be more easier.

“I have to commend President Muhammad Buhari for ensuring the reactivation of the NCDC centre after it was shut down in the past week,” he said.

According to him, the mobile test centre would be located at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu.

Ganduje urged the people to support government to contain the pandemic by adhering to medical advice and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Also Speaking, the NCDC Director General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu commended the state government effort in fighting the pandemic in the state.

He reiterated commitment of the agency to work with the state governments to control spread of the of the disease in Kano and the country in general. (NAN)