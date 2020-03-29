The ‎President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has pledged to establish a 600-bed isolation centre in Kano State.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje announced the philanthropist’s gesture on Sunday at the inauguration of a 37-member fundraising committee set up to provide succour to the vulnerable in the state.

Ganduje said the isolation centre would be established at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar- Mata in Kano metropolis.

The governor noted that the isolation facility to be established at the stadium would complement the already earmarked two isolation centres by the government in the state.

Ganduje said that the committee was formed to raise funds to assist the poor people and the downtrodden in order to cushion the effects of lockdown in the state.‎‎

”There are people who are economically weak and must be affected during this trying time. That is why we decided to form a committee to raise money in order to help them cushion the effects,” he said.

Ganduje also disclosed that the state government had put everything in place, in terms of prevention and cure, to ensure that the disease “do not ravage the state.”

‎The governor also appealed to retired health workers to volunteer to partake in the effort to fight coronavirus pandemic in the state.

‎He urge those interested to register with the state Ministry of Health.‎

Ganduje also ‎declared Monday a statewide fasting day against the outbreak of Coronavirus in the state.

He urged the people of the state to join in the fasting in order to pray against the outbreak of the dreaded disease.

In a remark, the chairman of the committee, Prof Yahuza Bello, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in him.

He commended the governor for coming up with the idea to support the needy ‎and also expressed readiness to work diligently towards achieving the objective of the committee.(NAN) ‎

‎‎