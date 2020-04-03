As part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 scourge, Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has teamed up with some Nigerian sports icons and the Nigerian Olympic committee on a massive awareness campaign to educate people on keeping safe.

Iconic sports stars like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Mary Onyali, Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan, Eniefiok Udo-Obong, Chika, Segun Odegbami, Samson Siasia, Funke Oshonaike, Chika Chukwumerije, Ahmed Musa and President of the Nigerian Olympic committee, Abu Gumel among others are leading the campaign of educating Nigerians and the world to fight the dreaded virus.

The campaign message initiated by Dare is echoed by 41 former and current international athletes in athletics, badminton, boxing, football, handball, judo, para-athletics, powerlifting, para-rowing, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, wrestling and volleyball.