Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The family of the former Managing Director of PPMC, Suleiman Achimugu, who died in the early hours of Monday of complications from the novel coronavirus has expressed sadness over his death.

Achimugu, from Aloji community in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, who had recently arrived from the UK, is the first Nigerian to have died in the country as a result of the virus.

According to a press statement signed by his son, Abubakar Achimugu, the general public was urged to pray for the family

The statement reads:

“Our family is deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden death of our beloved Father, Uncle, Brother and friend. Engr. Suleiman Achimugu (former Md of PPMC).

“He died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived in Nigeria from the UK. He was in self-isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that is related to COVID 19 symptoms.

“He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while receiving treatment.

“We implore the general public to pray upon his soul and the recovery of infected persons. Your thoughts and prayers would be appreciated.

“Please maintain the public social distancing and restriction advice as we all walk through this very difficult time.

“He has since been buried according to Islamic rites. May Allah SWA have mercy on him. Amen.”