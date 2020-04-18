Fred Ezeh, Abuja

With the death of three patients in Lagos on Saturday, the state government has confirmed that total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Lagos has risen to 13.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi broke the news on his twitter page on Saturday.

He said: “Sadly, Lagos has recorded three more deaths bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Lagos to 13.

“So far, 32 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020. Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 286.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday night confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, even as death toll hits 17.

It reported that 32 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two each in FCT, Oyo, Katsina and one each in Ogun and Ekiti.

It said: “As of 10:10 pm 17th April, there were 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 159 patients have been discharged and 17 deaths recorded.

A breakdown of cases by states indicated that the Lagos has 283 cases, FCT- 69, Kano- 27, Osun- 20, Edo- 15, Oyo- 15, Ogun- 10, Kwara- 9, Katsina- 9, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 6, Delta- 4, Ondo- 3, Ekiti- 3, Enugu- 2, Rivers-2, Niger- 2, Benue- 1 and Anambra- 1.