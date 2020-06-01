Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Monday called on well meaning individuals, corporate bodies and philanthropic organization to assist in providing the basic needs for the re-opening of schools after the COVID-19.

Specifically, the government wants donors to assist in providing hand sanitisers, soaps, hand washing platforms and facemasks to be distributed to schools on resumption.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Patrick Ukah, made the appeal when he recieved hand sanitisers donated by a non-governmental organisation, Vision One Billion Souls Foundation International.

Ukah who described the donation as wonderful called on others to emulate the gesture.

He commended the founder of the NGO, Favourmartins Nakey-Emielu, for his vision in setting up the foundation and his decision to assist the state government in providing things that are very necessary to be available before schools will be re-opened in the state.

The commissioner noted that if other stakeholders emulate the kind gesture of the foundation, precautionary measures that are necessary to be in place before the re-opening of schools would be available.

Ukah promised that the items donated will be safely kept till when they will be distributed to schools across the state.

He disclosed that hand sanitizers, face masks, hand washing stations, infra red thermometers, fumigation and decontamination of schools and other essential actions are required before schools will re-open.

Earlier, Nakey-Emielu revealed that the foundation has the interest of the ministry and that of the school children at heart, hence the donation.

He appealed that the donated items should be presented to the school children on resumption for the purpose of their safety.