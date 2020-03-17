The Delta House of Assembly, on Tuesday, urged Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to direct the state Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to intensify sensitisation campaign on Coronavirus in all parts of the state.

The Assembly made the call in a resolution passed during plenary in Asaba.

The resolution followed a motion moved by member representing Uwvie constituency, Mr Solomon Ighrakpata.

While moving the motion, Ighrakpata said it was predicated on the outbreak of COVID-19, which had been declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said that since the outbreak of the disease in China in 2019, it had spread to other countries, including Nigeria.

”On March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak as pandemic.

”In China, Italy and other countries, several lives had been lost. In Africa, one or two deaths have also been recorded.

”As at today, no cure has been found for Coronavirus, as the effect of the outbreak is taking its toll on the economy of the world.

”As we speak, the economies of some countries have been shut down. The effects economically round the globe are very bad.

”Due to the strategic location of the state, there is influx of people into the state on a daily basis, and due to the continuous spread of the disease, there is the need to intensify the sensitisation of our people on the effects of this deadly disease.

”We need proper sensitisation and we also need to put some certain measures in place to contain the spread.

”Our people need to know and be aware on how to take precautionary measures against the disease,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri, representing Ika North-East Constituency, said that apart from the sensitisation campaign, there was also the need for the state to encourage its medical personnel to help in containing the spread of the disease. (NAN)