The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, with the Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a joint press conference in Asaba.

Ononye said that the state currently occupies the ninth position of states that have administered the vaccines.

“Efforts and modalities are on to ensure we attain the 50 per cent population target before Jan. 31, 2022,” he said.

Ononye said that the Ministry of Health partnered the Ministry of Youths, Education, Local Government Authorities and the religious bodies to ensure that people accept and take the vaccination.

He said that the treatment of COVID in the state government health facilities is free, but advised residents to key into the State Health Insurance Scheme to make healthcare easier for them.

Ononye disclosed that the recent COVID infections had been attributed to the Omicron variant due to its fast spread.

He added that out of the total of 3,295 sample tested in December, 395 persons tested positive in the state many of which were asymptomatic.

Ononye, however, advised the general public to continue to observe all the COVID-19 protocols of hand washing, use of face masks, social distancing and avoiding crowded places.

“We have always had an enforcement team in place but we try as much as possible not to be punitive in the things that we do but to appeal to the good sense of judgement of our people to please apply themselves to what has been prescribed.

“It is sad to know that some persons, especially religious bodies, have added some untrue sentiments to this issue of vaccination that has created doubts and low number of persons that show up for vaccination not just in Delta.

“Presently, Delta occupies number nine positions as at today in the ranking on vaccination in the country but we are putting every possible measure to achieve a good percentage of what is expected of us,” Ononye said.

He disclosed that the state has not recorded any death in the fourth wave, adding that the government and the people must not take the situation for granted but sustain all practical measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

Ononye said that the advent of the pandemic has greatly impacted on infrastructural development of health facility, training and engagement of more personnel with adequate information on the disease.

“This new wave spreads faster but seem to cause less sever damages in the body because of its nature, but we need to be more conscious.

“I took the vaccine in March and I am still standing. So, all the wrong notions being preached about the vaccine are all lies.

“The media should please help us in advocacy, let the public know that the vaccine is for their own good and they should get vaccinated,” Ononye said.

Dr Jude Wniful-Orike, Permanent Secretary, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, who was also at the conference, said that the state commenced COVID vaccination on March 12, 2021.

Wniful-Orike disclosed that the state has already gone through the first and second phases of the vaccination which took care of the front line health workers and the vulnerable group with Astrazenica and Modena vaccines.

He said that the booster dose has also been introduced for those who had taken the second dose six months ago.

“The booster dose is at all government health facilities and the private hospitals across the state.”

According to him, the state is entering into the third phase of mass vaccination exercise to cover those who have attained 18 years and above.

“From Nov 17, 2021, to date, for the third phase; for Astrazenica, we have vaccinated 107,160 for first dose, and 65,719 persons for the second dose.

“For Modena vaccine, we have vaccinated 4,068 persons for first dose, and 3,661 persons for second dose,” Winful-Orike said. (NAN)