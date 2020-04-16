The Delta Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said that the distribution of palliatives in the state would commence by weekend.

Aniagwu disclosed this to newsmen in a phone chat on Thursday in Warri.

The commissioner, who was reacting to the Wednesday protest in Sapele Local Government Area, said that government recognised the pains the people were going through.

Recalled that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta had on Tuesday extended the lockdown order in the state for additional two weeks after the expiration of the existing 14 days which commenced on April 1.

The governor additionally imposed curfew beginning from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the two weeks lockdown to effectively curb the spread of the global pandemic.

Aniagwu said that the life of the people was more important to the government than the economy.

“We recognised the pains our people are going through in this trying time. We will start the distribution of palliatives to the grassroot by weekend to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

“Government is interested in saving lives. The life of the people is more important to us than the economy.

“People should cooperate with the government in this trying moment.

“The extension of the lockdown is for the interest of the people,” he said.

Aniagwu urged the affluents and corporate bodies in the society to support the government by way of reaching out to the people.

He advised people to see the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as collective responsibility.

“People should not see the government as being harsh.

“It is government and the people on one side and COVID-19 on the other side,” he said. (NAN)