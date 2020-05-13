Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government on Wednesday said it has increased its capacity to handle more cases of COVID-19.

This follows the inauguration of a new 100-bed treatment centre at the Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The facility was rehabilitated and equipped by the state government in partnership with the private sector coalition on COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the NYSC.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, who performed the ceremony on behalf of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said the state government was being proactive in managing the pandemic should the number of positive cases shoot astronomically from the present 17 cases.

Ebie said the establishment of the centre follows the directive by the Federal Government to NYSC to make available some of its facilities nationwide for the treatment and management of COVID-19, adding that while the state rehabilitated the building, CACOVID provided the equipment.

The SSG thanked the private sector donors for their assistance and support to the state in the fight against the pandemic and called for more support to win the battle.

Commissioner for Health Dr Mordi Ononye said that with the inauguration of the facility, the state’s capacity to deal with the pandemic had been greatly enhanced.

“This is a 100-bed isolation unit, fully equipped with mobile X-ray and mobile ultra-sound and every facility required to handle patients that will be treated here even though it was initially designed to be a holding centre.

“We are hoping that with the coming on board of this facility, the capacity of the state’s COVID-19 response team to deal with COVID-19 related issues has been greatly enhanced,” he said.

In his remarks, representative of CACOVID and Zonal Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Lucky Ighade, thanked the state government for their handling of the COVID-19, assuring that more support would be given in the nearest future.