Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has directed all commissioners and other aides of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to go for a compulsory test to determine their COVID-19 status.

Civil servants in Government House and the Office of the Deputy Governor are also bound by the directive which was contained in an internal memo.

Media aides to the governor were earlier ordered through a text message to go the Specialist Hospital, Asaba, for the test.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, and one of their daughters are receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.

Before the COVID-19 status of the first family was disclosed, the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu had tested positive.

Commissioner Aniagwu has however been discharged.

As of this report, the state has recorded 1,285 confirmed cases, out of which 407 cases have been successfully managed. 853 cases are still active while 25 deaths have been recorded.

Meanwhile, traditional rulers in the state have called for continued prayers for the speedy recovery of the governor and his family as well as all those infected with COVID-19 in the state.

The native rulers, who made the call in a statement jointly signed by the chairman of Delta Traditional Rulers Council, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the 1st vice-chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Orhue I, as well as the 2nd vice-chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien, Kalanama VIII, underscored the importance of prayers at this perilous times.

They particularly asked for God’s intervention to deliver the people from the ravaging pandemic and urged religious leaders and all men of goodwill not to relent in their prayers for the quick recovery of Governor Okowa, saying that his recovery will be a huge relief to Deltans.

The Delta monarchs also challenged traditionalists to offer ceaseless prayers to the ancestors to ward off COVID-19 and all forms of evil from the land, adding that at a time like this all hands must be on deck to find solutions to the scourge.

‘It is our prayer and hope that the governor will recover as quickly as possible to enable him to continue with his good works of development in the state,’ a statement from the rulers read.