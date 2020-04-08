Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commissioner for Health in Delta State Dr Mordi Ononye has disclosed that contact tracing has been stepped up following the first case of Coronavirus disease that was confirmed on Tuesday night by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Dr Ononye in a telephone chat with our correspondent in Asaba on Wednesday morning added that the patient was being properly managed.

He did not however, state how many persons had had contact with the confirmed case before the patient was evacuated to the isolation centre at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara.

Ononye stated that surveillance measures were being maintained while urging residents not to panic but to observe the stay-at-home order, and maintain preventive measures to avoid rapid spread of the dreaded disease.

Governor Okowa had on Tuesday night said a patient tested positive for the COVID-19, adding that the index case was already receiving the necessary treatment.

The patient, it was learnt, was receiving treatment at a top-flight private hospital in Warri before he tested positive, and was immediately evacuated to Oghara for management.