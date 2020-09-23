… Approves phased resumption for primary, secondary schools

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Wednesday approved the re-opening of primary and secondary schools for academic activities after six months of COVID-19 induced holiday.

While the resumption will be in phases, pupils in nursery classes will however wait till January 2021 to go back to school, according to the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah.

Ukah, in statement, said the re-opening primary and secondary schools was to complete the 2019/2020 session as well as commence the 2020/2021 new session.

According to Ukah, JSS 1 and 2 students as well as their counterparts in SS 1 and SS 2 will resume on Monday, September 28, 2020, and commence their 2nd term examinations which will be concluded on October 9.

He stated that primaries 4 and 5 pupils will resume on October 5 in order for them to write their 2nd term examinations which will be concluded on October 9.

Ukah said 2nd term examinations will be waived for pupils in primaries one to 3, while boarding students will resume on Sunday, September 27.

The commissioner fixed resumption date for the 1st term 2020/2021 academic session for all pupils and students in primary and secondary schools for Monday, October 12 and will terminate on December 18, 2020 while the date for the resumption for 2nd term is January 4, 2021 and will end on March 31, 2021.

According to him, third term will commence from April 12 and end on August 13, 2021, explaining that the long duration for the term was to give sufficient time to cover rolled over content from the previous session, inter-house sports and mid-term break which are not applicable to other terms.