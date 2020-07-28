Paul Osuyi, Asaba

About 1,303 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various treatment centres in Delta since the state recorded its index case on April 7.

The 1,303 patients are among the 1,464 persons who had earlier tested positive for the virus before embarking on treatment, and subsequently testing negative.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika, who disclosed this yesterday, said 41 patients have so far died of the virus, adding that the state has 120 active cases.

Ifeajika attributed the drop in number of active cases to effective contact-tracing, increased early detection and adequate treatment of patients.

He said in spite of flattening of the curve, the state government remained desirous to drastically reduce the transmission of the virus by intensifying enforcement of its regulations and ensuring culprits were adequately sanctioned.

According to him, although there were seven well-equipped isolation and treatment centres in the state, the government had adopted home-care treatment for the majority of asymptomatic cases and those with mild manifestations of the virus in order not to congest the centres.

Ifeajika said the existence of two testing centres for COVID-19 in the state had contributed immensely to the number of tests carried out as well as the timeliness in the release of results.

He said the spike came when the virus entered the community transmission stage, but commended front line health workers for their zeal and dedication in handling cases.