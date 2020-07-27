According to him, although there were seven well-equipped isolation and treatment centres in the state, the government had adopted home-care treatment for the majority of asymptomatic cases and those with mild manifestations of the virus in order not to congest the centres.
Ifeajika also disclosed that the existence of two testing centres for COVID-19 in the state had contributed immensely to the number of tests carried out as well as the timeliness in the release of the results.
He said the spike came when the virus entered the community transmission stage, but commended front line health workers for their zeal and dedication in handling cases.
“As at today, Delta has recorded a total of 1,464 confirmed cases, with only 120 as active while 1,303 cases have been successfully treated and discharged. Unfortunately, 41 lives have been lost on account of the pandemic.
“Before now we used to take samples to Irrua in Edo and this contributed to delay. But since we acquired our own testing laboratory in Asaba, the turn-around time has improved greatly.
“The number of personnel, level of sensitisation and effective contact-tracing which stands at 99 per cent has helped us immensely in flattening the curve.
“So much has been put in place to ensure that our people abide with the protocols hence the drop in the number of cases we have in the state.
“The numbers have dropped and the personnel have been increased and we have two active laboratories now and the testing is continuous; the results are faster than before and it is helping us.
“Most of the cases are mild, and it’s easier to manage them when they are mild. With treatment within a period of one week to 10 days, they are cleared after testing negative twice. The mild cases and the prompt treatment are accounting for the low number of active cases we have now in the state.
“Most of the cases are mild and we designed a process for them. If they have good accommodation and free space, we adopt the home-care for them instead of congesting the isolation centres.
“The medical personnel usually checks and assess such homes to see if they are good and convenient, especially for those who live alone; they are allowed to have home-care and it has helped so much.
“And, people are voluntarily coming out to test based on the sensitisation that has taken place. People come out without feeling ill or feeling unwell; without being prompted, they come out to know their status and it is helping a lot in curtailing the transmission of the virus,” Ifeajika added.
