From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) on Thursday came under scathing criticism for it’s decision to centralise COVID-19 tests for intending pilgrims.

The criticism came from the Delta State Government who expressed frustration for not air lifting 77 out 315 pilgrims to Jordan as a result of the centralised COVID-19 testing system by NCPC.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu said the centralised COVID-19 test ordered by the NCPC caused untold hardship to intending pilgrims.

Aniagwu said the 77 intending pilgrims were not airlifted to Jordan because of the haphazard release of the test results.

He said it was disappointing for the intending pilgrims, especially as Delta had accredited centres to carry out the COVID-19 test in the state.

Aniagwu apologised to the affected pilgrims on the inconveniences suffered as a result of the botched arrangement, assuring that efforts are being made to remedy the situation.

A total of 315 Deltans were supposed to have been airlifted to Jordan from the Port Harcourt International Airport, 223 eventually travelled as 15 reportedly tested positive for the virus and 77 could not travel due to late release of their results.

