Chief Judge of the state, Justice Marshal Umukoro who concluded his visits to the centres in Warri, however frowned at the unruly behavior of the inmates at that centre which made him to conduct the exercise at the reception.

Justice Umukoro cautioned pardoned convicts not to return to crime, saying that their release does not obliterate their criminal records, pointing out that while the pardon granted them frees them from legal disabilities as citizens of Nigeria, such mercy does not erase the fact that they were ex-convicts.

He enjoined the beneficiaries of the prerogative of mercy to sit at home in strict adherence to the order of the state government geared towards curbing the spread of the COVID-19.