From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Civil servants in Delta State have been enjoined to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19.

The state Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Reginald Bayoko who gave the advice in Asaba said the directive was part of efforts by the state government to the lives of it’s citizenry against the deadly pandemic.

The Office of the HoS had issued a circular directing Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments to ensure that all civil servants in ministries, departments and agencies of government are vaccinated.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Bayoko explained that the third wave of the virus was virulent, disclosing that the state government had made adequate provision for residents of the state including all civil servants to be vaccinated.

While allaying the fears of civil servants, the HoS said there was nothing to be afraid of as the vaccine was healthy and safe.

Bayoko said he and members of his family have been administered the first and second dose of the vaccine to set the pace as the number one civil servant in the state.

Similarly, he disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, members of his family and members of the State Executive Council have also been administered with vaccines.

He called on government workers to comply with the directive in the interest of public health and safety even as he reminded workers that they have sworn an oath to obey all legitimate and lawful directives of government.

