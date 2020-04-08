Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Wednesday said the first confirmed case of the deadly Coronavirus disease in the state was not a patient that came in during the course of the lockdown which started on April 1.

The governor said the patient has been in the state for the past few weeks, adding the patient was being properly managed in one of the four management centres of the state.

The index case was confirmed on Tuesday night in Warri.

Okowa who addressed the state in a broadcast said “at the moment, we are doing our tracking; we are getting more information on the case and when we have more information we would be able to communicate to the state, but, it is the right of that person only to be able to publicly tell us that he or she is infected,” he stated.

The governor did not disclose the identity of the patient, insisting that “the person did not come from another state, he has been within the state in the last few weeks.

“I also want to use this opportunity to appeal to all Deltans to pray for our health staff and to support them to succeed.

“For those of us that have been watching the television, we can see that a lot is being done by other countries to encourage the health staff and there is a need to support them and to pray for them at this moment when they are very likely going to be overworked and exposed.”

He insisted that the disease is real, and does not discriminate between rich and poor, explaining that “it could affect anybody and I will appreciate it if all Deltans would have this at the back of their minds that anybody and everybody is vulnerable – both the old and the young are vulnerable.”

As a result, the governor threatened to apply stricter measures to check disobedience to the lockdown order, warning that enabling laws would be applied on those disobeying the directive.

While expressing appreciation to residents for their cooperation, he said it was unfortunate that few persons had tended to disobey orders.

“I want to urge every Deltan that from today onwards until 14 days, to please, for the sake of everyone, for the sake of humanity, obey the orders of government, otherwise, they will be caught up by the arms of the law.

“The lockdown order was given because it was necessary. It is also lawful, because, I have already signed into law a regulation which empowers us to take action against those who would disobey the lockdown order.

“I want every Deltan to appreciate that it is for the good of the public, for all Deltans who have cooperated with us; I have sent messages of encouragement, I thank them,” he added.