Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the rising cases of COVID-19 in Delta State, the state government, yesterday announced that stringent measures will be taken to curtail further spread.

The measures include review of the curfew period, reconstitution of mobile courts to try defaulters of protocols on COVID-19 and introduction of new guidelines to ensure the spread of the virus was checked in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who made this known in Asaba, lamented that hypocrisy, prejudices and ignorance were among the factors hampering the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Aniagwu, who was recently discharged after subjecting himself to COVID-19 treatment, told journalists that the disease is real, and quite different from malaria.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, and their daughter as well as the Secretary to State Government, Chiedu Ebie, were responding very well to treatment after they had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

“The first family appreciates all Deltans for your prayers and the show of love. The governor and his family are doing very well. He is in very high spirit and he has said all ongoing projects must continue.

“Based on the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, more stringent measures will be taken to ensure compliance. COVID-19 is real and more mobile courts will be established to try those who flout the protocols,” he said.