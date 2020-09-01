Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Joe Effiong, Uyo

Delta State Government has mulled the re-opening of tertiary institutions for academic activities by the middle of September after over five months of holiday occasioned by COVID-19.

Plans to re-open the schools emerged following a meeting between Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, education stakeholders and members of the COVID-19 management team.

Sources privy to the meeting told Daily Sun in Asaba that September 21 has been fixed tentatively for the schools’ resumption.

“We have agreed to reopen before end of September. So far, we have agreed, tentatively, on September 21. Governor Okowa will announce it when all arrangements are completed,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, told a press conference, yesterday, that the government was monitoring development as far as the global pandemic is concerned to avoid a spike when schools re-open, adding that at the moment, the curve was flattening.

Also, Akwa Ibom State Government has condemned any attempt to use serological testing in the determination of a person’s COVID-19 status, saying it has 40 percent chances of error and further threat to health.

Consequently, it has threatened to shut down testing centres using or procuring the use of any other testing method, except the approved PCR method.