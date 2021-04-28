From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

After one year of COVID-19 induced holiday, civil servants in Delta State from level one to 12, would resume work in their respective offices from today.

The junior workers were directed by the state government late March 2020 to start working from home following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Declaring an abrupt end to the holiday yesterday, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has already approved the resumption.

Aniagwu said the affected workers are to resume duties every working day (Monday to Friday), effective today.

The statement added that officers are to be in the office by 8.00 a.m. and close at the recognised closing hour daily.

According to the statement, upon resumption, officers are to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic preventive protocols, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitising of hands and wearing of face masks.

It emphasised that permanent secretaries/chief executive officers are to ensure strict compliance with the directives.