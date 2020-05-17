Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Some health workers at Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Delta State have decried the lack of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in view of the ravaging COVID-19.
One of the workers, a supervisor at the PHC in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, Mrs. Atedeze Aforka said although, they were yet to record any positive case of the disease, their lives were constantly under threat.
Aforka said as health workers, they were not practicing what they preached in this trying period, saying that they lacked gloves, apron, gown needed to shield themselves when attending to potential COVID-19 patients.
She admitted that at the initial stage, government provided sanitisers and soap which have since be exhausted, and appealed to the state government to provide the complete PPEs in line with the online training on COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, has presented about 2,000 face masks to his hometown, Illah community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.
The presentation, according to the Ifeajika, was in response to the call by the governor on well-spirited individuals to assist government in the #MaskUpDelta by providing face masks to the vulnerable in the state.The face masks were presented to the police, health centre, Catholic Churches, “Okada” riders, traditional institution, the vulnerable group as well as the nine villages and sub quarters of Illah.
“When Governor Okowa was launching food palliatives for vulnerable Deltans, he called on well-spirited individuals to complement the state government’s effort by assisting the less-privileged.
“He made the same call during the launch of the one million free face masks by calling on well-meaning Deltans to assist in the #MaskUpDelta as part of the measures to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I am harkening to that call today by supporting the Governor in that direction and I am here to present over 2,000 face masks to the community,” the CPS said.
