Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some health workers at Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Delta State have decried the lack of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in view of the ravaging COVID-19.

One of the workers, a supervisor at the PHC in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, Mrs. Atedeze Aforka said although, they were yet to record any positive case of the disease, their lives were constantly under threat.

Aforka said as health workers, they were not practicing what they preached in this trying period, saying that they lacked gloves, apron, gown needed to shield themselves when attending to potential COVID-19 patients.

She admitted that at the initial stage, government provided sanitisers and soap which have since be exhausted, and appealed to the state government to provide the complete PPEs in line with the online training on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, has presented about 2,000 face masks to his hometown, Illah community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.