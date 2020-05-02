Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to the sustenance of the teleclass learning programme for students in basic and secondary schools across the state until schools are formally re-opened.

The state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education had introduced the teleclass learning programme following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus which led to abrupt closure of schools.

Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Patrick Ukah while reiterating the government’s commitment to the programme, said due consultation was made with critical stakeholders before the decision to continue with the learning method was reached.

Ukah, in a statement made available in Asaba, informed that the exercise will continue till schools resume for normal academic activities.

He also encouraged interested students to learn on the alternative online and media channels that may be provided by private institutions of learning.

Ukah said following the conclusion of the first phase of the programme, there will be repetition of previous topics till May 6, 2020 when the second phase will begin to run with new topics.

The commissioner cautioned private school owners in the state on their plans to start online classes for third term for their students, insisting that the academic calendar for second term had

not be concluded before the closure of schools.

According to him, the academic calendar is the same for public and private schools in the state, disclosing that once schools re-opened, the ministry will release a revised calendar for the 2019/2020 academic year.

He stated that any private school that goes contrary to the approved academic calendar in the state will face severe sanctions from the state government.