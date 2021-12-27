From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Commissioner for Health in Delta State, Dr Mordi Ononye, has said 395 cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have so far been recorded in the state.

Ononye said the state was yet to record any death since the emergency of the fourth wave of the global pandemic.

The commissioner spoke while briefing the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah on the steps taken to by the task force on COVID-19 to curtail the spread of the new variant.

Ononye said plans were already in place to effectively monitor the engaged 20-member ward enlightenment team for each of the various wards across the state with a view to effectively sensitize all residents on the need to get vaccinated.

He appealed to residents to continue to observe all the COVID-19 protocols in order to curtail the spread by wearing face masks, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers, regular wiping of surfaces and being vaccinated.

On his part, the SSG, Ukah, reiterated the commitment of the state government to curbing the spread of the omicron and other variants of the virus.

Ukah charged the task force to re-ignite the awareness campaign on COVID-19 with a view to stepping up the consciousness of Deltans on the need to observe the protocols and guidelines.

The SSG emphasized the need to enlist the support of traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state as relevant stakeholders in the sensitization of the people within their various domains.

He commended the task force for taking the initiative of engaging a 20-member ward enlightenment team in order to ensure effective dissemination of information on COVID-19 across the various wards of the state, noting that the strategy will go a long way in educating Deltans on the need to get vaccinated and also observe all the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

Ukah also enjoined members of the task force to closely monitor the ward teams and ensure that they effectively carry out their duties towards achieving the set objectives of curbing the spread of the disease.

He called on all residents of the state to observe all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for the common good of all.