Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Judex Okoro, Calabar

Delta State has recorded another death as a result of the ravaging novel Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

The deceased, it was gathered, was the seventh person who had tested positive to the global disease.

He was said to have died before the result of laboratory test was released.

The latest COVID-19 patient had presented himself at the isolation centre in Warri Central Hospital but was asked to go home after NCDC officials collected his sample.

It was learnt that upon receipt of the result, the State Taskforce on COVID-19 contacted the family of the deceased and they were told the patient had passed on.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Tuesday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the state.

As at the time of filing this report, the state has three active cases of the seven confirmed cases, with two death. Two were discharged on Tuesday after they tested negative twice to the the virus.

Delta State recorded its index case of the disease on April 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to assist it with funds and test kits in containing the Coronavirus spread.

Dr Betta Edu, the State Commissioner for Health and Chairman, COVID-19 taskforce team, made the appeal in Calabar, yesterday.

She also appealed to the federal government to set up a vaccine producing factory in the state.

She said that Cross River was among the three states in the country without the virus.

Edu said NCDC has sent only 50 test kits which was not enough for the state with over 4.5 million population.