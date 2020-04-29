Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State has recorded another death as a result of the ravaging novel Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

The deceased, it was gathered, was the seventh person who had tested positive to the global disease.

He was said to have died before the result of laboratory test was released.

The latest COVID-19 patient had presented himself at the isolation centre in Warri Central Hospital but was asked to go home after NCDC officials collected his sample.

It was learnt that upon receipt of the result, the State Taskforce on COVID-19 contacted the family of the deceased and they were told the patient had passed on.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Tuesday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the state.

As at the time of filing this report, the state has three active cases of the seven confirmed cases, with two death.

Two were discharged on Tuesday after they tested negative twice to the the virus.

Delta State recorded its index case of the disease on April 7, 2020.