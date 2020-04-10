Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State on Thursday night recorded its first death of the Coronavirus disease.

The death is coming two days after the state had the index case. But the deceased was not the index case.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika said in a statement that the deceased was the second case of the dreaded disease in the state.

Ifeajika stated that the outcome of laboratory test was being awaited when patient passed away, adding that the test came out positive later.

He stated that the deceased had underlying health issues and had visited Lagos in the past two weeks, adding that the patient, with severe symptoms, presented himself late to the hospital.

According to the statement, the governor, a medical doctor, said the symptoms on the patient included difficulty in breathing, which prompted immediate and necessary attention to him by medical professionals.

“Shortly after the specimen was taken, he passed away. However, his test results came back positive today (Thursday).

“In order to mitigate against the spread of the virus, we are fast-tracking our contact-tracing to ensure that all those that came in contact with the deceased patient are properly isolated and tested immediately,’’ the statement quoted the governor.

It restated the importance of everyone working “to protect citizens and residents of our state, families and friends of individuals that are exhibiting the primary symptoms of COVID-19, do not keep it from the authorities.”