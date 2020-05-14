Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State has recorded the fourth death as a result of the ravaging COVID-19.

This is coming as the five new cases were confirmed in the state on Thursday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 22.

The new death, Daily Sun learnt, was among the five new cases. The late COVID-19 patient was recorded in Asaba, the state capital while the other four were recorded in Warri.

The patient died after result of his sample tested positive to the dreaded coronavirus virus.

The new cases were confirmed shortly after the state government announced the discharge of three cases from treatment centres.

Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, confirmed the new cases on various handles of the social media.

According to him, “Five new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Delta State. Four from Warri South and one from Oshimili North.

So far, the state has discharged six cases and recorded four deaths since the index case was confirmed on April 7.