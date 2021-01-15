From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Friday confirmed that public and private primary and secondary schools would resume academic activities for the second term on Monday, January 18, 2021.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, indicated that boarders are to return on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

He stated that the decision to go ahead with school resumption was reached during a meeting between the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Commissioners of Education from the 36 states of the country, labour unions, representatives of private schools and other critical stakeholders in Abuja.

Ukah said all COVID-19 protocols put in place before the commencement of the 2020/2021 academic session in all schools in the state are to be strictly adhered to.

He reiterated that there must be temperature test at the point of entry into the schools, compulsory wearing of facemasks, regular washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers, ensure social distance and schools with large population of students are to continue to run the morning and afternoon shifts.