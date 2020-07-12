Ebie, who had been at the isolation centre for 21 days following his positive status last month, was discharged after testing negative for the virus ostensibly as a result of the treatment regime administered on him.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika who confirmed the development in a statement issued Asaba, said the SSG’s discharge brought the number of discharged cases of the virus so far in the state to 583.

Ifeajika added that as at Sunday, Delta had recorded 1,359 confirmed cases of the pandemic, with 745 of them active, while 31 lives had been lost to the virus.

He said that Ebie thanked Deltans and other Nigerians who prayed for him and had continued to pray for other patients of the virus, including members of the First Family of the state.

Ifeajika reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to combating the pandemic, and urged citizens to eschew prejudices and indiscipline.

According to him, the vices are militating against compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the state.

He pointed out that adherence to the directive on the protocols would greatly minimise the spread of the virus in the state.