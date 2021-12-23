From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has urged residents in the state to adopt non-pharmaceutical safety measures to avoid contracting the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The government further implored them to get vaccinated to stem the spread of the virus.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, said all the protocols should be adhered to especially during the festive period.

Flanked by his information counterpart, Charles Aniagwu, Ononye said COVID-19 vaccines were safe and good for the wellbeing of all, and help to reduce the severity of the ailment.

‘It is sad to note that some persons of influence have added untrue sentiments to the issue of COVID-19 vaccination which has created doubts and hesitancy in some persons and this is responsible for the low numbers of persons showing up for vaccination across the state.

‘I took the vaccines, that is, both jabs and later came down with the virus which was very mild because of the vaccines I took earlier. Today, I am alive and healthy. so, the negative information being spread around will not help us as a people.

‘The COVID-19 vaccine confers on one that immunity to confront the virus. Everyone should join and spread the information that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and all should take it as this will help reduce the severity of the virus when one contracts the virus,’ he said.

On the enforcement of safety protocols to check the spread of the new variant, he said ‘we try as much as possible not to be punitive, but appeal to the good sense of judgment of Deltans and residents alike to apply themselves to what has been prescribed.’