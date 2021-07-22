From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State has recorded 156 new cases of the new Delta Variant of the COVID-19 which has also claimed three lives, as the third wave of the pandemic has ravaged the state and astronomically increased new positive cases in just two weeks.

The Secretary to State Government and chairman COVID-19 Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem at a press conference in Uyo on Thursday called on all citizens of the state to obey all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols earlier enunciated

While declaring that all COVID-19 monitoring mechanisms have been reactivated to ensure strict compliance with guidelines and protocols, to assist the state in combatting the new wave, the state government also advised citizens to ensure that;

‘Social distancing in tricycles and in mni-buses and wearing of face masks are to be strictly complied with; religious houses (churches and mosques) should run at half capacity and services should last not more than one (1) hour.

‘Hotels, sit-outs, clubs, schools, transport companies, supermarkets, banks, pharmacies should all ensure compliance with all COVID-19 preventive measures in their facilities.

‘Report any suspicious symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty in breathing and body pains and weakness to the nearest COVID-19 facility or use the following helplines 08000275664, 08189411111.’

He assured that the state molecular laboratories were fully functional and tests for COVID-19 were being done regularly.

‘We ask you to avail yourself of this facility for your COVID-19 tests. Government shall continue to monitor the trends in the disease and take actions as may be necessary from time to time,’ he said.

