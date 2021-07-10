From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has called on residents in the state to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 safety precautions as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the presence of the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country.

The Government explained that the new case as described by the World Health Organization (WHO) is the ‘most transmissible variant’, with the ability to go undetected in many hosts without the typical symptoms, yet severely impacting other infected persons within a short time.

A statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Health & Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, and the State Coordinator, COVID-19 Response Task Force, Prof Mobolaji E Aluko, on Saturday, disclosed the severity of the new case, adding that there was the need for the people to wear their masks, use hand sanitisers or wash their hands in public places as well as maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the deadlier virus in the state.

The statement, entitled “EKITI RESPONDS TO CONFIRMED CASE OF DELTA VARIANT OF COVID-19 IN NIGERIA”, reads:

