From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commissioner for Health in Delta State, Dr. Mordi Ononye at the weekend said the said was yet to record any case of Delta Variant of COVID-19.

Ononye who stated this during an inspection of the Central Hospital, Sapele, assured residents that the state government was monitoring the trends to ensure lives were saved.

“So far in Delta State, none of the samples gotten and sent for testing returned as positive to the Delta Variant.

“Be that as it may, every doctor should know what to do when confronted with a COVID-19 patient, especially when such a case is said not to be mild,” he said.

According to him, the mild cases should be addressed through the home treatment option.

He disclosed that all the 25 executive secretaries from the Local Government Health Authority have be sensitised on the roles they should play, including the issue of the third wave of COVID-19.

Ononye said in the situation where serious cases that needed admission are brought to the hospital, such cases should be referred to the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara or the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba.

“All the state government has done and put in place during the earlier waves of COVID-19 should not be jettisoned and health personnel should be vigilant in order not to be caught unawares,” he added.