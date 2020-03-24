Rafiu Ladipo, the President-General of Nigeria Football and Other Sports Supporters Club, has warned fans to desist from all forms of football gatherings as part of preventive measures against spreading and contacting COVID-19.

Football fans at a match venue

Ladipo gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday to fans who were in the habit of gathering to watch football matches in their communities.

He said that it was better to stay alive to watch many matches both at the local level and English Premier Leagues than to go against all preventive measures and expose self to the danger of COVID-19.

“The spread of Coronavirus is a trending issue and that is the reason our government had to direct that we should stay at home in order to avoid crowding; being a fast way of spreading coronavirus.

“I am key-in on that note and also warning football lovers to stop going to watch locally- organised matches because they are fond of building crowd there. And nobody knows who might have contacted Coronavirus among the fans because coming to view centres.

“So, it is better to stay away from danger, play safe so that you can live to watch other matches and anybody that dies now cannot have the opportunity to watch matches again,” he said.

According to him, the fight against Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19 has resulted to all Premiership leagues and Laliga been cancelled and postponed across the world.

Ladipo said that if America, France, Italy and other big nations of the world with all their facilities were locking down due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, Nigeria should not be an exception to the rule.

“Besides it is for the time being, when the situation calms down and are brought under control, we will come out to watch matches, games, film shows at cinemas and other entertaining events,” he added.

He also urged everyone to stick to regular handwashing, use of hand sanitisers, nose masks and keep the specified distance from one another in order to comply with government’s preventive measures. (NAN)