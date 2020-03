Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian military’s Defence Headquarters has announced a list of some of its hospitals to be used as isolation and treatment facilities across the country in the management of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing, said the hospitals are located in all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He listed the facilities to include:

(1) South-West

(a) 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba

(b) 2 Division Hospital, Ibadan

(2) South-South

(a) Military Hospital, Port Harcourt

(b) Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar

(c) Military Hospital, Benin

(3) South-East

(a) 211 Regiment Group Medical Centre, Owerri

(b) 82 Division Military Hospital, Enugu

(4) North-Central

(a) 161 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Makurdi

(b) 22 Brigade Medical Centre, Ilorin

(5) North West

(a) 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna

(b) 465 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kano

(c) 263 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Daura

(d) 119 Composite Group Medical Centre, Sokoto

(6) North-East

(a) 261 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Bauchi

(b) 163 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Yola

(c) 7 Division Military Hospital, Maiduguri

(d) 27 Task Force Brigade Field Ambulance, Damaturu