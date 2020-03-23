Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), said it has placed four of its military hospitals on standby to support the federal ministry of health combat the COVID19, disease in the country.

The hospitals according to the DHQ, are well equipped with facilities to quarantine infected patients and a treatment center.

The four hospitals are the Nigerian Air Force(NAF), hospital, Abuja, 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, Military Hospital Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Military Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja, also said the military would continue to carry out its operational duties across the country the COVID19, pandemic not withstanding.

He explained that the military can not suspend its operations in the country because as he puts it, “operations are not conducted in closures but in the open.”

Gen Enenche who was responding to reporters questions on military preparedness on the COVID19, and weather the military would order a lockdown of its operations, said “I want you to know that four of our military hospitals have been put on standby and with facilities as part of contribution to support the federal ministry of health.

“As a backup like what we are hearing in other countries to enforce lockdown, if there is going to be lockdown,yes,we have the resources to lockdown is effective, if it comes up.

