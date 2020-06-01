Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, is expected to brief Bayelsans on the death of a COVID-19 patient at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) isolation centre, Okolobiri, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

The case, a serving military officer, who had a travel history to Delta and Lagos states had tested positive along with his son and a domestic help and was kept at the Federal Medical Centre(FMC), Yenagoa.

However, his condition worsened prompting his transfer to NDUTH where he later died at the weekend.

Investigations revealed that Diri has been briefed by the state task force on COVID-19 and it was agreed that the governor should addressed the people of the state, especially those still living in denial that COVID-19 does not exist in Bayelsa.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Implementation Chairman of the task force, Inodu Apoku, who confirmed the death of the patient, also disclosed the plan by the governor to address Bayelsans because of the seriousness the state attached to the need for residents of the state to adhere to safety measures.

Apoku, who decried people opting to treat malaria at home instead to subject themselves to COVID-19 test, said there is need for residents to take the threat posed by the infection serious.