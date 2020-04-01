The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has advised the Imo and Abia Governments to publicise their isolation centres to the general public.

According to NEMA, this is to assist emergency workers and others to be proactive in case of any emergency.

The Head of Imo/Abia Operations Office of the agency, Mr Evans Ugoh, gave the advice shortly after his interaction with citizens of the two states and visit to disaster stakeholders on Wednesday.

He said that the need to make public the isolation centrpublices of the two states became necessary following reports that isolation centres for the states were unknown to the people.

Ugoh expressed regret that the masses were still unaware of isolation centres for Imo and Abia state and urged government to immediately address the issue.

”My visit to disaster stakeholders and private chat with people living in the state has shown that the governments were yet to disclose their isolation centres.

”The people also demanded to have emergency contact numbers in case of any suspicion of the COVID-19,” he said.

Ugoh further expressed satisfaction over the level of compliance to the stay- at -home order of the Imo and Abia State Governments.

According to him, in times of emergency, everybody has a vital role to play, and that if contact numbers and isolation centres are not properly publicised, it will be difficult to handle any emergency on the pandemic in both states.

He, however, advised the general public to ensure strict observance of the rules of keeping safe.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Imo citizens in a recent phone-in programme in a radio station criticised their government for what they described as poor awareness and inadequate information about the Coronavirus disease.

The phone-in callers also expressed regret that the Imo government had yet to disclose its isolation centre to the public. (NAN)