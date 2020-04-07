The Regent of Ayeka, Mrs Oluyemi Bajowa, has advised the people of Ayeka in Ondo State to disregard any myth about coronavirus and obey the authorities’ directives in containing the virus.

Bajowa gave the advice on Tuesday, while speaking with newsmen in Ayeka, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The regent tasked her subjects to take seriously precaution against the coronavirus disease that was on the prowl all over the world.

She appealed to people to constantly wash their hands and use hand sanitizer regularly.

The regent said that the COVID-19 was not a thing to be toyed with as some people once joked with it at the onset of the disease in Nigeria that it could not affect Africans.

She said the best ways to avoid contracting the virus were by indulging in social distancing, using the face mask and to keep a good distance from anyone who coughs or sneezes regularly as advised by the authorities.

The regent commended the state government for ordering a 14-day stay-at-home directive, adding that self-isolation in this novel coronavirus period “is a measure to keep everybody safe’’.

Bajowa said that persons, who experience difficulty in swallowing or have sore throat challenge, constant coughing, feverish condition and body pain should ensure to visit an isolation centre.

She called on the people of Ayeka to keep themselves safe at home as directed by the government, saying that “the gods of the land shall cleanse the land of strange pestilences.’’ (NAN)