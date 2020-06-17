Doctors from the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) under the auspices of “Doctors Timeout Family” (DTOF) have donated essentials items to the management of UCTH and food items to the Good Samaritan Home for the Poor, Aged and Needy in Calabar.

DTOF donated 50 face shields, two cartons of gloves and 200 bottles of 100mls hand sanitizers to the management of UCTH.

Speaking at UCTH, the State Coordinator of DTOF, Dr Besong Akotanchi, said the idea metamorphosed from a social media initiative into a charitable Non Government Organisation.

Akotanchi, who also doubles as the National Publicity Secretary, explained that the items were to support the management of UCTH in the ongoing fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the items will assist health workers to carry out their medical service accordingly.

“DTOF is a humanitarian, non profitable and charity organization in Nigeria dedicated to touching lives of the poor, downtrodden and vulnerable people in societies where we function.

“It started initially as a social media initiative on 15th June 2015, founded by Dr Ude Anthony in UCH, Ibadan, but now it has fully been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as an NGO.

“Membership cuts across Nigerian doctors from the 36 states including Abuja and also in the diaspora across all levels of healthcare delivery.

“DTOF has grown to become a socio-political group that strives to keep the average Nigerian doctor informed politically as well as influence policies that affect the Nigerian doctor through advocacy,” he said.

He said that the charity initiatives of the organization include dewarming, education and child initiative, donation of relief materials and palliatives to vulnerable groups and the adopt and train a child initative schorlarship scheme.

Responding, Prof. Ogbu Ngim, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, UCTH, who represented the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, thanked the Doctors for their kind donation.

He said that the items will go a long way to help health workers in the discharge of their duties and to be safe at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the Poor and Needy Home, the group also donated bags of rice, garri, noodles, palm oil, toiletries and others to the aged.

The Rev. Sister in charge of the Home, Innocentia Emenogu, who received the food items, commended the Doctors for remembering them in their anniversary celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Doctors also carried out medical outreach at the home which include, blood sugar test, blood pressure test, general body check up and consultations.