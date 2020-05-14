Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Founder/Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Dokpesi disclosed his COVID-19 status in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Executive Director, Corporate Services, DAAR Communications Plc, Mr Johnson Onime.

Dokpesi who earlier tested positive alongside some family members, said the past weeks have provided his family with a first-hand experience of the enormous challenge before the country.

“We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure.

“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.

“I am most delighted to state that after the reconfirmation test, I have been confirmed negative for COVID-19 and so discharged accordingly in the early hours of today, Thursday, May 14, 2020,” Dokpesi said.

Dokpesi expressed gratitude to many Nigerians in the country and in the diaspora for their outpouring of concern and prayers.

“However, special mention must be made of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF), who not only sympathised with me and my family, but also personally made both video and voice calls on several occasions to ascertain our well-being.

“My appreciation goes to the Hon. Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Medical Team and other members of the PTF, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Prof Bisallah Ekene; Head of Isolation Center, Dr Tahir; Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike and other serving and former State Governors too numerous to mention, former President and Head of State, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd), Gen Abdusallami Abubakar (rtd), former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Elder Statesmen, Alh. Bamanga Tukur, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Odili, Senator Ken Nnamani, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Chief Bitrus Pogu, Senator Francis Alimekhena, Sen Ben Obi, Chief Tom Ikimi, General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), Gen Akinrinade (rtd), Dr Auwalu Anwar, the Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission(NBC), former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase and members of the National Assembly,” Dokpesi stated.

Dokpesi also thanked the People s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains and party stalwarts across political divide for their concern.

He equally expressed gratitude to Chief Emeka Offor, Sen Ifeanyi Ararume, Chief Acho Ihenacho, King Sunny Ade, Chief Dr. Olasupo Alli-Balogun, Fatai Bello-Omeiza, Oba Otudeko, Chief Akomolafe, Prince Folusho Phillips, Chief Shobanjo, traditional rulers across the federation and particularly, the Okumagbe of Uwanno, Chief George Oshapi, the Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Ignatius Kaigama; Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah and all the Catholic Church clergy who offered masses for his family, Islamic scholars, amongst others.

“It is my firm belief that with well thought out policies, coupled with targeted and highly coordinated investment in the health system, Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 may become the catalyst for the much-needed reform in the health sector,” Dokpesi also said.