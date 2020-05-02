Founder of Daar Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower FM, High Chief Aleogho Raymond Dokpesi, his wife and three children as well as three other family members have tested positive to the coronavirus ravaging the world. A statement on Friday by the management of the media group confirming the development said “following the test that was carried out on our Chairman- Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jnr on Thursday April 23, 2020 by the NCDC which eventually proved positive and his subsequent admission into the isolation centre on Friday April 24, 2020; we wish to state that in conformity with the Federal Government protocol on the COVID-19 administration and management, his entire household and those that had contacts with him were subsequently subjected to the test and with so much emotional pains, we hereby announce that the under listed have equally been confirmed positive.”

Those listed to have tested positive to the virus in the family include High Chief Aleogho Dokpesi, his wife and three children as well as three other relatives.

“They are all presently on their way to the Federal Government isolation centre at Gwagwalada in Abuja. The Board, Management and the entire staff wish them their prayers and the grace of the good Lord for speedy recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic”, the statement added.